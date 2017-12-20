Whip up a batch of these festive gingerbread cookie cupcakes!

When it comes to Christmas baking, it doesn't get more festive than gingerbread so why not whip up a batch of these seasonal Gingerbread Cupcakes by Siúcra & Catherine Fulvio. Get the kids involved in the kitchen as well and let them frost the warmly spiced cupcakes and decorative gingerbread men. Allow the comforting scent of Gingerbread ooze through the house this Christmas and greet guests on arrival to your festive soiree.

Makes 12 Cupcakes

Ingredients

For the gingerbread cookies

250g plain flour

1 tsp bread soda (bicarbonate of soda)

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

120g butter

160g Siúcra Rich Dark Brown Sugar

2 tbsp golden syrup

2 eggs

For the cupcakes

120g softened butter

160g Siúcra Light Golden Sugar

3 eggs

300g plain flour

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp nutmeg

1½ tsp baking powder

½ lemon, zest only

50ml water

100ml milk

For the buttercream

100g softened butter

220g Siúcra Icing Sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 tbsp milk

For the topping

Siúcra Royal Icing

Siúcra Caster Sugar

Method

To prepare the Gingerbread cookies

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4. Line a baking tray with parchment.

3. Line a baking tray with parchment.

4. Place the flour, bread soda, cinnamon and ginger into a food processor.

5. Add the butter and blend until it resembles breadcrumbs.

6. Mix the eggs and syrup together and add just enough to form a stiff dough.

7. Wrap the dough in plastic and keep in the fridge for 30 minutes.

To shape the cookies

1. Roll out on a clean surface lightly dusted with flour to about 0.5mm.

2. Using a gingerbread house cookie cutter or a sharp knife, shape the cookies, transfer onto the prepared baking tray.

3. Bake for about 12 to 15 minutes and then leave for 10 minutes on the tray before transferring to a cooling rack and set aside to decorate.

To prepare the cupcakes

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4.

2. Place the cupcake cases into a muffin tray.

3. Cream the butter and Siúcra sugar together until pale.

4. Whisk in the eggs, one by one.

5. Fold in the flour, baking powder, ginger, nutmeg and lemon zest.

6. Pour in the water and enough milk to form a cake batter.

7. Spoon the mix into the cupcake cases.

8. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes depending on the size.

9. Leave to cool completely before decorating.

For the butter cream & to decorate

1. Whisk the butter, sugar, vanilla extract and milk for at least 5 minutes together until pale and fluffy.

To decorate

1. Make a small amount of icing using Siúcra’s Royal Icing Sugar, following the on-pack method. Use a piping bag to decorate each cookie with the royal icing.

2. Spread some butter cream onto the centre of each cupcake and place a gingerbread house cookie again each on. You can use the royal icing to glue the snowballs on top.