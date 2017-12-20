Consumer tips and advice for Christmas shopping returns

Christmas is a time for friends and family – it is also a time when people go a bit nuts flashing the cash, or the card, while trying desperately to get the ultimate gift in time for the big day. Whether you’ve been flying through that gift list while online or during shopping trips abroad there’s a few things to remember about your EU consumer rights for Christmas shopping returns.

When can you cool off? The 14 day cooling off period

Under EU rules, when you’re shopping online from a trader based within the EU/EEA you have 14 calendar days to cancel the contract and return the purchases to the seller without having to give a reason. If you simply change your mind, that’s fine. When you buy something in a store you have the chance to pick the good up, test it, ask questions, try it on (if applicable) but when shopping online you can’t do this so the cooling off period is something that the European Commission brought in to level the playing field and give consumers a chance to decide if they really want the good(s) or not.

When does the cooling off period kick in?

This is very important to remember, particularly if it applies to a Christmas gift that you have bought for someone. When you pay for the online purchase and receive your order confirmation but then change your mind, you should really try to inform the trader as soon as you can. However, if the product has already been dispatched then don’t worry because the 14 day cooling off period will begin from the day you receive the item. Once you’ve told the trader that you wish to avail of your right to withdraw from the contract then you have another 14 days to send the product back (You might consider sending the product back by registered post so that you have proof that this has been done).

Example time:

If you buy a Christmas gift online and it arrives into your thankful hands in the nick of time on Friday 22ndDecember but then by 4th January (13th day of the first 14 day cooling off period) the person you gave it to decides they don’t like it. Trying not to take offence, you contact the trader that very same day to let them know you want to return the product, then you’ll have until the 18th to return it safe and sound.

Please note: You may have to pay for the cost of returning the product. You should also take all necessary steps to ensure that the product is returned to the seller in good condition.

Some purchases are not covered by the 14 day cooling off period

There are some online purchases that are not covered by the cooling-off period. These include:

Hotel bookings, car rental, travel tickets and other leisure services (contracts that apply to a specific date or period of performance);

Goods made to your specifications or which are clearly personalised;

Audio and visual recordings, or computer software, which has been unsealed by the consumer;

Services that have already begun, with the consumer’s agreement, before the end of the 14 working day period;

Goods which are liable to deteriorate or expire rapidly, for example, perishable goods;

Gaming or lottery services.

Trader’s obligations in relation to the cooling off period

Under EU legislation, traders are obligated to provide certain information on their websites that includes providing information in relation to the the right to cancel – that it exists and how to do it. If a consumer does not receive information on the right to cancel, the cancellation period may be extended by 12 months.

Refund and exchange is not automatic right for in store purchases

Wherever you’ve been or plan to go within the EU/EEA, if you’ve bought something from a shop under EU consumer legislation you are entitled to certain rights when things go wrong. However, you are not automatically entitled to a refund or exchange just because you changed your mind and don’t want it anymore. This also applies if you bought something from a shop down the road on the high street in Ireland.

If you bought something in person from a shop then the returns policy is really up to the trader, as long as it doesn’t adversely affect statutory consumer rights (for example, your rights when the good turns out to be faulty), but some shops may offer some form of exchange or refund as a gesture of goodwill and even have extended Christmas policies. Be warned however, this may sometimes only be a refund in the form of a credit note or gift voucher rather than money back. Many traders provide normal receipts and gift receipts that have the returns policy written on it.

For this reason, it is very important to take the time to ask a store representative what the return policy is, particularly if the item is a gift or is on sale at a reduced price.

Ask questions like: ‘What if the person I’m giving this to doesn’t like it, can he/she bring it back?’; ‘I’m buying this for a person in [county/country], can they bring it back to one of your stores there if it’s not suitable?’; ‘Do you give gift receipts?’; ‘How long do I have to return/exchange this?’; or ‘Do you still except returns if the package is opened?’. If you’ve bought the goods abroad then you need to find out how you can return it, where to send it, and what to do if it turns out to be faulty.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions and if the staff member you’re asking doesn’t know make sure to speak to someone who does. Better to be safe than sorry and ask the questions now rather than when it’s too late.