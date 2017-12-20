Day 20: Win a Clarins Gift Getaway Essential hamper courtesy of Cox's Pharmacy, Carrick-on-Shannon

We are down to the second last day of our 21 Days of Christmas Gift Giveaway and today we are giving one lucky reader the chance to win a Clarins Gift Getaway Essentials prize courtesy of Cox's Pharmacy, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Enjoy hydration, radiance and protection with these face and body essentials in the Clarins Gift Getaway Essentials pack. Treat yourself to an exfoliant, moisturise yourself from head to toe and take care of those often neglected areas: the hands and eye area.

This face and body care set contains:

Beauty Flash Balm, 50 ml: a soothing cream for a luminous complexion and diminished signs of fatigue

Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, 100 ml: a moisturising cream that softens and protects against aggressions (cold, sun, hard water, chapping), all while strengthening the nails

One-Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, 50 ml: an exfoliating facial cleanser

Eye Contour Gel, 10 ml: an anti-dark circle treatment that gives freshness and radiance back to your eyes

Silky Cream Normal to Dry Skin Types, 15 ml: dry skin’s best friend, an immediate quenching effect for radiant skin

Moisture Rich Body Lotion, 30 ml: a creamy lotion that hydrates, soothes and nourishes your skin.

This prize is just one of the many gorgeous hampers and gift sets available from Cox's Pharmacy, Bridge Street and Hartley Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Cox's Pharmacy offer everything from health and beauty ranges to fragrances, skincare, tiletries, gifts and much more. Best of all, the wonderful staff at Cox's will wrap your presents for you!

You can also check out their range of products online here and they have a blog full of helpful advice and product reviews.

Cox's Pharmacy is a 100% Irish owned business based in Co Leitrim.

To be in with a chance to win this prize - just answer the following question:

What is in a Christmas mince pie? Is it:

a) bubblegum

b) beef mince

c) dried fruit and spices

Just email your answers along with your name, full address and a phone number to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie Dont' forget to write DAY 20 in the subject line of the email!

The competition will remain open for entries until December 21, 2017 at 1pm. You can enter as many times as you wish.