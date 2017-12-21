Christmas/New Year opening hours for Roscommon County Council
Roscommon County Council Civic Offices.
The offices of Roscommon County Council (to include Áras an Chontae, Roscommon & Area Offices) will be closed from
Saturday, 23rd December 2017 to Monday, 1st January 2018 inclusive.
Please note that the Motor Tax/Payments Office in Áras an Chontae, Roscommon will close at 3pm on Friday, 22nd December 2017.
Branch Libraries
Friday, 22nd December, 2017: Normal Opening Times
Saturday, 23rd December 2017 – Monday, 1st January, 2018 (inclusive): Closed
Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018 - Branch Libraries: Normal Opening Times
Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018 - Mobile Library: Normal Route Resumes
Civic Amenity Sites - Opening Times
Friday, 22nd December and Saturday, 23rd December 2017: 8am – 4pm (Lunch 1pm – 1.30pm)
Friday, 29th December and Saturday, 30th December 2017: 8am – 4pm (Lunch 1pm – 1:30pm)
Tuesday, 2nd January 2018: 8am – 4pm (Lunch 1pm – 1:30pm)
Roscommon Civic Amenity Site open through lunch time.
