Christmas/New Year opening hours for Roscommon County Council

The offices of Roscommon County Council (to include Áras an Chontae, Roscommon & Area Offices) will be closed from

Saturday, 23rd December 2017 to Monday, 1st January 2018 inclusive.

Please note that the Motor Tax/Payments Office in Áras an Chontae, Roscommon will close at 3pm on Friday, 22nd December 2017.

Branch Libraries

Friday, 22nd December, 2017: Normal Opening Times

Saturday, 23rd December 2017 – Monday, 1st January, 2018 (inclusive): Closed

Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018 - Branch Libraries: Normal Opening Times

Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018 - Mobile Library: Normal Route Resumes

Civic Amenity Sites - Opening Times

Friday, 22nd December and Saturday, 23rd December 2017: 8am – 4pm (Lunch 1pm – 1.30pm)

Friday, 29th December and Saturday, 30th December 2017: 8am – 4pm (Lunch 1pm – 1:30pm)

Tuesday, 2nd January 2018: 8am – 4pm (Lunch 1pm – 1:30pm)

Roscommon Civic Amenity Site open through lunch time.