Christmas Eve wins battle of the big nights out

Over 73% of Irish people will visit the pub this Christmas, with the majority voting Christmas Eve as their favourite ‘night out’ over the festive period, according to an online poll conducted by the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI).

The poll of over 6,000 Irish Twitter users reveals Christmas Eve, with 45% of the vote, as the most popular time to visit the pub, with St Stephen’s Day (43%) our second favourite night out.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive, says: “As our poll highlights, visiting the local pub to meet family and friends is an essential part of Christmas. Socialising in the warm, convivial and safe atmosphere offered by your local publican is a great way to spend some time during the festive period.”

During 2017, the VFI sponsored Roddy Doyle’s play, Two Pints, as it performed in pubs throughout Ireland. The play highlighted the importance of the pub as a place to meet and talk in the local community.

Padraig Cribben adds: “Now more than ever, local communities rely on the pub as a place to gather together. As post offices and banks close more branches, the pub acts as a vital ‘third space’ away from home and work to meet and talk.”