Leitrim County Council opening hours over the Christmas and New Year period

The offices of Leitrim County Council will be closed for Christmas today, December 22 at 4pm and will reopen on Friday December 29 at 9am. Please note Motor Tax and the Cash Office will open at 10am and close at 1pm on Friday, December 29.

For the New Year period, the offices will close 5pm on Friday, December 29 and will reopen on January 2, 2018 at 9am.

If you have any questions or queries please email customerservices@leitrimcoco.ie and the staff will respond when the offices re-open. You can also check the Leitrim County Council website here for a wide range of information.

If you need to contact the Fire, Civil Defence or if you have a Road Emergency for example trees down on public roads, please dial 999 or 112.

If your query relates to Water Services please contact Irish Water on 1890 278 278 or if your query relates to Environmental issues please dial 1890 205 205 to report, for example littering. Please note environmental issues after normal business hours will be dealt with when the offices re-open.