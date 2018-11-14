The perfect festive fudge recipe from Odlums

Sometimes the festive season is all a bit much - here's the perfect sweet treat to pick you up when you feel like doing damage to the Elf on the Shelf!

What you need:

450g/1lb Shamrock Golden Caster Sugar

300ml Double Cream

50g/2oz Butter

1 tbsp Liquid Glucose Syrup

1 tbsp Goodall’s Vanilla Extract

Good pinch of Salt

How to:

- Line a 20 x 20cm / 8” x 8” cake tin with baking parchment. Put the sugar, cream, butter and glucose syrup into a medium to large saucepan. Heat to dissolve the sugar and melt the butter, stirring now and again.

- Once dissolved, put a sugar thermometer in the pan, making sure the end is completely covered by the syrup – if not, transfer the mixture to a smaller pan (with enough space for the syrup to bubble up). Increase the heat and bring the syrup to a steady boil. Keep bubbling, stirring occasionally to stop the sugar from catching, until the mixture reaches 116°C – this is known as the soft ball stage.

- Remove the pan from the heat and leave to sit, undisturbed, for 5 mins, until the temperature drops to 110°C. Stir in the vanilla and a good pinch of salt.

- Keep the sugar thermometer in the pan and begin beating the mixture with a wooden spoon, quite vigorously, until the temperature cools to about 60°C. By this time the fudge will be really thick and will have lost it glossy shine. Remove the thermometer and continue beating for a few mins more.

- This process is very important when making fudge, as it creates small sugar crystals, which give the fudge its lovely smooth and creamy texture.

- Before it sets completely, quickly pour the fudge into your prepared tin and smooth over the surface. Leave to cool at room temperature overnight – don’t put the fudge in the fridge as it will become sticky and won’t set properly. Cut into bite-sized pieces and pop in a box or a basket to give as a present. Will keep, in a sealed container, for up to 2 months.