Try making these yummy Christmas inspired brownies!
Christmas Brownies!!!
This sweet treat is the perfect combination of chocolate and Christmas! Try these delicious Christmas brownies from Odlums.
COOK TIME 25-30 minutes
What you need:
200g/7oz Butter
300g/10½oz Dark chocolate, chopped
4 Eggs
300g/10½oz Shamrock Light Muscovado Sugar
200g/7oz Odlums Cream Plain Flour
1 tsp Goodall’s Mixed Spice
100g/3½oz Shamrock Cranberry, Raisin & Sultana Mix
75g Shamrock Pecan Nuts, roughly chopped
2 tbsp Brandy
Icing sugar, sieved, to serve
How to:
- Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line a 12” x 8” tin with baking parchment.
- Melt the butter and chocolate together in a bowl over a simmering pan of water. When melted, set to one side to cool a little.
- Combine eggs and sugar in a bowl. Whisk well until pale, light and creamy.
- Add the melted butter and chocolate and gently fold in the flour and remaining ingredients until fully combined.
- Transfer to prepared tin. Level off top with back of the spoon. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until brownie is crusty on top and firm to touch.
- Allow to cool in tin for a few minutes and transfer to wire rack to fully cool.
- Cut into squares and dust with icing sugar. Serve with a dollop of freshly whipped cream. Delish!
