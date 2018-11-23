Try making these yummy Christmas inspired brownies!

This sweet treat is the perfect combination of chocolate and Christmas! Try these delicious Christmas brownies from Odlums.

COOK TIME 25-30 minutes



What you need:

200g/7oz Butter

300g/10½oz Dark chocolate, chopped

4 Eggs

300g/10½oz Shamrock Light Muscovado Sugar

200g/7oz Odlums Cream Plain Flour

1 tsp Goodall’s Mixed Spice

100g/3½oz Shamrock Cranberry, Raisin & Sultana Mix

75g Shamrock Pecan Nuts, roughly chopped

2 tbsp Brandy

Icing sugar, sieved, to serve

How to:

- Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line a 12” x 8” tin with baking parchment.

- Melt the butter and chocolate together in a bowl over a simmering pan of water. When melted, set to one side to cool a little.

- Combine eggs and sugar in a bowl. Whisk well until pale, light and creamy.

- Add the melted butter and chocolate and gently fold in the flour and remaining ingredients until fully combined.

- Transfer to prepared tin. Level off top with back of the spoon. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until brownie is crusty on top and firm to touch.

- Allow to cool in tin for a few minutes and transfer to wire rack to fully cool.

- Cut into squares and dust with icing sugar. Serve with a dollop of freshly whipped cream. Delish!



