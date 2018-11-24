Sage words of advice from Santa about quad bikes.......

They are the gift of choice for a lot of boys and girls at Christmas, but the reality is that each year children sustain serious injuries and sadly, some even lose their lives, as a result of quad bike accidents.

The big man himself, Santa, is so concerned about this that he has written a letter to the Garda Commissioner urging parents to ensure that any children asking for quad bikes, also get them to write to Santa and request safety equipment as well.

Some very wise words from Santa.

Stay safe this Christmas!