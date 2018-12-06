Don't miss these fabulous Christmas events in Drumshanbo

Fundraising Spinathon

Fundraising Spinathon in aid of Brother Kevin’s Capuchin Day Centre for the Homeless, will take place on Saturday, 8th December at Main Street from 9am until 9pm.

Special Guest Appearance of Seamus O'Rourke, Leitrim Person of the Year. Come along and support, giveaways and prizes on the day.

Christmas Market

St. Patrick’s N.S. Parents Association Christmas Market on Sunday, 9th December from 12:30 - 3pm in The Mayflower. If you are interested in taking a stall, contact Kevin (086) 8101908.

Church Gate Collection

The Christmas Lights annual Church Gate Collection will take place in Drumshanbo on the weekend of 15th and 16th. December. Please support this worthy cause.

Annual Carol Service

The Annual Carol service takes place December 16th at 7pm in Parish Church. Proceeds this year to Leitrim Calling. Admission optional.

