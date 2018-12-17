Enjoy the 'Live Crib' this Saturday in Carrick-on-Shannon

Kiltoghert Parish will hold its annual 'Live Crib' at St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, December 23, from 4 - 6pm.

This outdoor candle-lit event will re-enact a traditional nativity scene, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

Members of Kiltoghert Parish will be involved in this re-enactment, which will also feature some farm animals.

Local musicians will play festive tunes and there will also be choral performances by choirs from St Mary’s Church, Carrick Community School and members of the Longford Cathedral Folk Choir.

They encourage the local community to visit the ‘Live Crib’ and enjoy their re-enactment of the nativity scene. Although admission is free, donations are welcome.

All donations will go towards a charity - Cenacolo Community Rehab, an organisation that provides a residential rehabilitation programme for young people suffering from drug addiction and supports them in their recovery (www.communitycenacolo.ie).

This rehabilitation programme, which is located on a 30-acre farm that is maintained by its residential members, has successfully enabled a great number of young people to live their lives free of addiction.

Donations from last year’s ‘Live Crib’ were gratefully received by Cenacolo Community Rehab and contributed towards the costs of running its rehabilitation programme.

Kiltoghert Parish would like to thank all those involved in organising their annual ‘Live Crib,’ particularly those who have constructed and decorated the stable, crib performers, participating choirs, musicians, volunteers, supervisors and local farmers who are lending their farm animals.

They are very grateful to all those providing teas, drinks and snacks and to all local businesses supporting the Live Crib. Thank you also to Garda Siochana for their assistance in supervising the event.