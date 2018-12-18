Bus Éireann Christmas service schedule for the festive break

Bus Éireann today announced its timetables for the Christmas and the New Year period, with some extra services over the festive season.

Buses will run every day across the Christmas holiday period - apart from December 25 - with services operating standard timetables with some slight exceptions.

Additional late night services

In the East late night services over the Christmas period will include Nightrider services from Dublin to Balbriggan and Drogheda. Additional late night services will operate from Dublin to Naas and Newbridge on December 21 and 22 next, while a 24 hour service will also operate every day on Route 109A serving Kells-Navan-Dunshaughlin- Ratoath-Ashbourne-Dublin Airport-Dublin City Centre.

Christmas Holiday Week

On Christmas Eve, all city and commuter/rural services nationwide will run until 9pm, and in some cases, up to 10pm. There will be no services on Christmas Day.

City & commuter services will operate to a Sunday timetable on both Bank Holidays of December 26th and January 1st, while a full timetable schedule will operate from January 27 to 30th inclusive. Full details of City, Town, Commuter and Rural Services can be found at www.buseireann.ie/Christmas

Discounts of up to 30% on cash fares are available on single journeys on these services, through use of Leap Card.

Expressway inter-city services will operate every day, except for Christmas Day, and customers are advised to checkwww.expressway.ie for the full details of the modified times.

Eurolines cross channel services will not operate on 24, 25, 26 or 31 December 2018. See www.eurolines.ie