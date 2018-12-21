A fabulous turkey recipe from Bord Bia!

Nothing beats the traditional turkey and stuffing dinner at Christmas. Here is a fabulous recipe from Bord Bia which will serve 12-14 and will be reading in just three and a half hours.



Ingredients

7 kg turkey, oven ready

Salt, black pepper and a little flour

2 table sp. softened butter

8 slices streaky bacon

Stuffing

450g bread broken into pieces

6 table sp. fresh parsley chopped

2 table sp. fresh thyme chopped

1 medium onion, cut into quarters

Salt and black pepper

100g - 150g butter, softened.



Making the stuffing

Place the bread, parsley, thyme and onion in a food processor. Process until you have fine breadcrumbs and the onion is finely chopped. Remove to a bowl, season and mix in the butter.

To stuff the turkey

Loosen the skin at the neck end with your hands. Pack the stuffing in, pushing it up between the flesh and the skin, but not too tightly because it will expand during cooking. Tuck the neck flap under the birds back and secure with a cocktail stick. Any remaining stuffing can be cooked in a covered baking dish with the turkey. Weigh the turkey and calculate the cooking time. Allow 15-20 minutes per ½ kg. (Allow 10-15 mins per ½ kg for turkeys weighing over 8kg). Place the turkey breast side up in an oiled roasting tin.

To cook the turkey

Set the oven at Gas Mark 7, 220°C (450°F).



Season the turkey with salt and pepper and dust with a little flour. Rub all over with the butter, then lay the bacon slices on the breast, overlapping each other. Cover the bacon with a piece of buttered grease proof paper. This will keep the bacon in place. Wrap the turkey in foil and roast in the preset oven. After the first 30 minutes, reduce the heat to Gas Mark 3 (170°C or 325°F). Baste a couple of times during roasting. For the last half hour, remove the foil.



To check if the turkey is cooked, pierce the thickest part of the leg, the juices should run clear.

When the turkey is cooked remove from the oven and transfer to a large plate. Reserve the cooking juices in the tin to make the gravy. Cover the turkey loosely with foil and allow to rest for half an hour in a warm place until you are ready to serve it.