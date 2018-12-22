Children's mass on Christmas eve in Manorhamilton

A Christmas Eve Children’s Mass will take place in St. Clare’s Church Manorhamilton at 6pm on Monday, December 24 while the St. Clare’s Midnight Mass will take place at 12 o’clock that night.

On Christmas Day, December 25, a morning Mass will take place in St. Clare’s at 11.30am.

The Christmas Eve Mass in St. Osnat’s Church Glencar takes place at 7pm on Monday evening, December 24 and the St. Osnat’s Christmas Day Mass takes place at 10.15am on Tuesday morning, December 25.

The Church of the Annunciation Mullies Christmas Eve Mass will take place at 9pm on Monday night, December 24 and the Church of the Annunciation Christmas Day Mass will take place at 9am on Tuesday morning, December 25.

