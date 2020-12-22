NoWDOC opening hours for Christmas and the New Year

NoWDOC out of hours service has released their opening hours over the Christmas and New Year period.

They are as follows:

Thursday, 24th December - 6pm through to Tuesday, 29th December at 8am

Tuesday 29th December - 6pm to 8am Wednesday 30th December

Wednesday, 30th December - 6pm to 8am Thursday 31st December

Thursday, 31st December - 6pm through to Monday, 4th January at 8am

NoWDOC opening hours in each of our centres will operate as normal outside of the holiday periods as set out above.

NoWDOC is warning all patients and service users that the service is normally very busy over the Christmas and New Year periods and waiting times may be longer than normal.

They are also urging people to ensure that prescriptions and medicines are arranged with their own GP and pharmacy before the holiday period commences.

The service can be contacted at 1850 400 911.

Covid-19

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate and call your local GP out of hours service straight away if it’s during the evening, weekend or a Bank Holiday. The GP will tell you if you need a test. Testing is quick and safe and most people get their result within 48 hours of their test appointment.

HSE COVID-19 testing centres remain open daily over the Christmas and New Year period. The GP assessment and test for Covid-19 are both free of charge.



Our contact tracers will also continue to call people who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts to give them public health advice over the Christmas period. Contact tracers will advise close contacts to restrict their movements for 14 days and arrange free COVID-19 testing. We would strongly encourage people who test positive and/or who have symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate in a room on their own and avoid other people for ten days. This will help stop the spread of the virus.