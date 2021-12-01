Join in the Christmas Jumper fundraising day in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

With Ireland having the highest rates of cystic fibrosis in the world and some of the most severe types of the disease—over 1,400 people are living with cystic fibrosis here currently—Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) has launched their Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF which takes place on Friday, 10th December.

The aim is to raise awareness and funds to help provide support and services for people with cystic fibrosis nationally. These include support grants for people with cystic fibrosis for exercise, transplant assessment, fertility treatment and counselling, as well as research and new healthcare facilities.

Are you one of those people who dreads that time or year? You are asked to wear a ridiculous looking Christmas Jumper to work for no good reason. Well this Christmas, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland are providing everyone with a great reason to wear their Christmas Jumper to work with Christmas Jumper 4 CF Day, which takes place on Friday, 10th December. Talk to your employer now and all you need to do is;

· Ask you staff or colleagues to wear their Christmas Jumper to work on Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF, Friday 10th December in return for a €5 donation to support people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland

· Anyone not wearing a jumper gets a Bah Humbug badge in return for a €10 donation. It is all for a great cause!

· Ask your company to if they are willing to match funds raised on the day.

· Take lots of photos and share them on Social Media #CJD4CF!

This novel campaign is built around the growing craze of wearing Christmas Jumpers. Love them or hate them, they are here to stay! So are you in the ‘Seasonal Christmas Jumper Club’ or the ‘Bah Humbug Brigade’. Either way, you can support people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland on Friday, December 10th – Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF!

To support Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF and help people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland, simply log onto www.cfireland.ie for more details. You can also contact Cystic Fibrosis Ireland on fundraising@cfireland.ie for all enquiries.