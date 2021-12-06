LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Santa reminds children to get their letters to him early this year!

Dear Editor

Season’s Greetings to everyone from the magical North Pole!

Letters are pouring in from all around the world so I would like to remind all the boys and girls in Ireland to write and post their letters to me as soon as possible.

The elves are working hard every day getting the toys and gifts ready in good time for Christmas and they are washing their hands too!

This is what the boys and girls should do:

- Write their letter to me straight away

- Put it in an envelope, seal it and address it to ‘Santa Claus, The North Pole’

- Write their own name and full postal address (in very clear handwriting) on the top left-hand corner of the front of the envelope

- Stick a stamp on the top right-hand corner and

= Post it in your local An Post postbox – that’s important!

It’s that easy! My friends in An Post are helping me to reply to as many children’s letters as possible before Christmas this year.

And a word to the adults – do get posting your cards and parcels to family and friends straight away! Christmas is getting very close now and there is snow and ice and other challenges in many places, so please allow time for your post to reach your loved ones before the big day.

I hope you all have a very safe and happy Christmas.

Very best wishes

Santa