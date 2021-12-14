Search

14 Dec 2021

Get prepared: Christmas Food Shopping List

Christmas dinner

Christmas Dinner

It can get a little overwhelming this time of year, presents, decorations, food, drink and the biggest feast we prepare in 365 days!

But there is no need to panic, we are here to help. Think of Christmas dinner as a large Sunday Roast and try to prepare as much as you can ahead of time.

First things, first - shopping list.

If you have not ordered your turkey/ ham/ meats you need to do that now or buy frozen.

Remember you do not need to buy trolley loads of food - the shops all re-open on December 26!

But there are a few items your should probably check off your list:

Sides:                                                                                 

  • Potatoes
  • Brussels sprouts
  • Bacon (for sprouts)
  • Bread/breadcrumbs
  • Sausage meat
  • Fresh sage
  • Onions
  • Cranberry sauce
  • Parnsip/carrots

Starters:

  • Smoked salmo
  • Charcuterie meats (prosciutto, parma ham, chorizo etc)
  • Salad 
  • Prawns
  • Cheese (try at least one hard cheese, and one soft)
  • Chutne
  • Fruit
  • Crackers

Dessert:

  • Something sweet- Pudding/ Cake/Mince meat/ icecream

  • Custard

  •  Cream

Store cuppard:

  • Salt/pepper

  • Vinegar
  • Eggs
  • Spices: nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon
  • Herbs: rosemary, parsley, bay leaves, mint
  • Bread
  • Butter/Olive oi
  • Salad dressing
  • Garli
  • Mayonnaise
  • Flour
  • Suga
  • Vanilla essenc
  • Baking soda
  • Jam/marmalade
  • Goose fat

Drinks:

  • Whatever your preferred tipple
  • Wine red and white
  • Whiskey
  • Brandy
  • Mixers/ tonics/ fizzy drinks
  • Tea/ coffee/ hot chocoate

Treats:

  • A box of your preferred biscuits
  • A tin of your preferred choclates
  • Crisps

And of course your holiday spirit - happy shopping!!

