Get prepared: Christmas Food Shopping List

Christmas Dinner
It can get a little overwhelming this time of year, presents, decorations, food, drink and the biggest feast we prepare in 365 days!
But there is no need to panic, we are here to help. Think of Christmas dinner as a large Sunday Roast and try to prepare as much as you can ahead of time.
First things, first - shopping list.
If you have not ordered your turkey/ ham/ meats you need to do that now or buy frozen.
Remember you do not need to buy trolley loads of food - the shops all re-open on December 26!
But there are a few items your should probably check off your list:
Sides:
Starters:
Dessert:
Something sweet- Pudding/ Cake/Mince meat/ icecream
Custard
Cream
Store cuppard:
Salt/pepper
Drinks:
Treats:
And of course your holiday spirit - happy shopping!!
