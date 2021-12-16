Keep track of Santa on his travels around the world on Christmas Eve!

Keep track of Santa this December 24
Santa is a very busy man on December 24 but you can keep track of where he is with this special Santa tracker.
Just click here for more.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.