Leitrim Hill Walking Festival the latest to fall victim to Covid-19 crisis

The Covid-19 crisis has claimed yet another event after the organisers of next month's Leitrim Hill Walking Festival took the decision to cancel the event for this year.

The popular Hill Walking festival was due to be held over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend of April 11 & 12, with the Tea Shed at Glencar Waterfall acting as the meeting point for walkers.

However, on Monday afternoon, the organisers, the Holey Soles Walking Club, took the decision to cancel the event, promising to return in 2021.

We regret having to cancel our upcoming walking festival April 11th & 12th With so much uncertainty around due to the Coronavirus & in the interest of public health & safety, we think its the safest thing to do. See you next year April 3rd & 4th 2021 on the #Leitrim hills! pic.twitter.com/ngHgOPSsUM March 16, 2020

In their tweet, the organisers wrote: "We regret having to cancel our upcoming walking festival April 11th & 12th With so much uncertainty around due to the Coronavirus & in the interest of public health & safety, we think its the safest thing to do. See you next year April 3rd & 4th 2021 on the #Leitrim hills!"

The programme of events for the Leitrim Hill Walking Festival including a long walk in Glencar Valley, approximately 12Km long and taking up to five hours along with a medium walk at an easier pace approximately 10Km long, both walks on the Saturday while the Sunday would have seen a long walk from the Tea Shed in Glencar to Truskmore, another 10 to 12 Km, a medium walk from the Tea Shed café, Glencar Waterfall along the Cumeens Trail then East to Tawnamachugh townland, and back again.

Full details of the Leitrim Hill Walking Festival can be found here if you are interested in tackling the event in 2021.