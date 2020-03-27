Leitrim Development Company is here to help

As measures to control the coronavirus intensify, Leitrim Development Company are trying to find ways to continue to support communities and individuals throughout Leitrim and have put in a number of additional supports to assist those most in need.



Donal Fox CEO explained “Our aim is to make sure that no one in the community is being left to face the crises alone, we want to reassure people who may have to go into isolation or don’t have any other means of support, that we are here to help”.

Leitrim Development Company have mobilised a team of staff throughout the county and are linking in community groups, agencies and other partners to deliver a support service to those most in need.



Some of the key supports available include:

COVID-19 Community Outreach Champion: In conjunction with Irish Rural Link, we will be putting in place a Community Outreach Champion to ensure that vulnerable groups receive necessary (non-medical) assistance through the distribution of clear, concise and accurate information. The target groups consists of older people, people with underlying health conditions and their local support networks. We will be contacting community groups and clubs throughout the county in the coming days with more details.



Leitrim Volunteering Information Service: Our Volunteering Information Service will match volunteers with volunteer roles in response to COVID-19. You can register your volunteer roles on www.volunteerinleitrim.ie and we will match you with volunteers. We have a number of volunteers waiting who are willing to assist in the local community and beyond.

Community Development SICAP Supports: Our community development workers are available to assist on an outreach basis in supporting communities with their response to COVID-19. We also have small grant support available under our SICAP programme for community groups who are responding to COVID-19. You can apply by contacting bernie@ldcoi.ie or teresa@ldco.ie



Continued One to One Support: our SICAP client support team will continue to be available on the phone to offer advice and guidance

Following the closure of the four-day care centres managed by Leitrim Development Company on behalf of the HSE, staff have been deployed to Arus Breffne, Manorhamilton, Arus Carolan, Mohill and Ballinamore Nursing Unit.

The Meals on Wheels service will continue and be expanded where necessary to cater for people who had been attending day care centres.



The current national volunteer response highlights the vital service delivered our and other day care centres on a year round basis, where older people know that regardless of what else happens that they will receive a hot meal and have other social needs met.



Leitrim Development Company will endeavour to support the older and most vulnerable residents in our community to ensure that they receive basic supplies and medicines as well as having a friendly ear to talk too.

However, we are cognisant of the fact that this situation is evolving every day and the service we are providing will change or adapt based on HSE advice. For more information on these or other services please contact Leitrim Development Company on 071 9641770 or info@ldco.ie