A lot of Irish people feel the worst of the coronavirus is behind us and they won't get Covid-19

New research reveals a degree of complacency may have spread in among Irish people about their risk of catching the deadly coronavirus and the view that the worst is over.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that the perceived risk of contracting coronavirus has fallen sharply, from 43% on 26th March to 32% currently.

The research has also show that the proportion who feel that the worst of the coronavirus crisis is still ahead of us has fallen sharply from 85% on 16th March to 62% today.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted on April 9 is conducted twice weekly.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, warned against complacency.

“The virus is still sustaining itself in our community. If we do not stay at home and practice physical distancing then we are not stopping the spread.

“It is crucial that each one of us take seriously the risks this virus poses, follows the guidelines and limit the opportunity for this virus to spread.

“We must follow the public health advice as closely as we possibly can so that we can limit the spread of the virus," he said.

The research also reveals that the public seems to be satisfied with the response of authorities and continues to comply with advice around hygeine.

· Levels of satisfaction with the amount of information from the Government or state agencies remains extremely high at 87%

· Hoarding behaviour has fallen back to 15% of adults: the level recorded at the start of the crisis on 2nd March.

· The percentage behaving safely continues to rise for behaviours such as washing hands (95%) and using sanitizer (81%), but has fallen for sitting apart from others (63%) possibly reflecting more time spent at home.

· Large majorities intend continuing with certain behaviours after coronavirus, including washing hands (93%), coughing into elbow (77%) and using sanitizer (59%).