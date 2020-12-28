REVEALED: List of when Leitrim's nursing homes will be vaccinated

A guidance document has been released to nursing homes with draft plans on when HSE teams will administer a Covid-19 vaccine.

Under the proposals, HSE vaccination teams will travel to each of the 583 HIQA residential care facilities, both public and private, to administer two doses over a six-week period.

While the first vaccination is due to take place tomorrow on December 29, it will be January 20 before the first nursing home resident in Leitrim gets the jab.

Dates of first vaccinations in Leitrim nursing homes:

St Patrick's Community Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon - 20/01/2021

Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill - 22/01/2021

St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair - 25/01/2021

Arus Carolan Community Nursing Unit, Mohill - 27/01/2021

Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton - 28/01/2021

Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit - 29/01/2021

The initial three weeks will focus on a full vaccination “sweep” of nursing homes followed by another three week period where nursing home residents would receive their second Pfizer jab. This first group to receive the vaccine are “very vulnerable” and the consent process is “quite complex”, he said.

Some 180 people have been trained to carry out vaccinations in the community while a further 1,500 vaccinators are to become available in the acute hospital system. The HSE will then roll out its vaccination programme to GPs and pharmacies, he added.

Another 30,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are due for delivery next week with 40,000 doses due each week through January and into February and the State was “in dialogue” with Moderna regarding its delivery schedule and roll out.

