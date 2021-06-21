Latest covid and vaccination data released

The Department of Health has reported 284 further coronavirus cases, and the number of patients with the virus in ICU is down two to 13.

The latest figures from the HSE show that there are currently 53 Covid patients in the country's hospitals, with 13 of those being treated in ICU.

There were four additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours and no new admissions to ICU.

Full covid and vaccination data, including county data which was disrupted as a result of the cyber attack is expected to be back at the end of this week.

The Health Service Executive's national lead on the vaccine roll-out programme Damien McCallion has said based on supply, he expects that people in their 20s to be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

He said more than 340,000 people were vaccinated last week, the biggest week so far, and supply permitting, they expect another 300,000 people to be vaccinated this week, next week and the following week.

He said two of the biggest deliveries of Pfizer vaccines, over 318,000, are due to arrive into the country over the next two weeks, which will give supplies a boost.

People aged 38 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine today and Mr McCallion said he expects those in their 30s to receive their first dose in June into July and to be fully vaccinated at the end of August.

He said those in their 20s will receive their first dose in August and their second dose in September.

He said close to 66% of the population are partially vaccinated, while around 35% are fully vaccinated.

Following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee that those who have had Covid-19 can take one does of the vaccine, Mr McCallion said people can decide for themselves if they want to take a second dose or not.