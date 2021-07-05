Latest number of Covid cases revealed as Taoiseach says NPHET not going to change its advice on indoor hospitality

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 365 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 51 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 14 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “In excess of 70% of all cases are now accounted for by the Delta variant.

“While this variant continues to present a threat, those of us who are fully vaccinated can have confidence in their vaccine and should feel comfortable meeting with other fully vaccinated people in all settings.

“Unfortunately, the Delta variant continues to present a risk to those of us who are unvaccinated or waiting for a second dose of vaccine - we need to continue to follow the public health advice, manage you contacts, avoid crowds, wear a mask, wash your hands and most importantly get your COVID-19 vaccine when it is offered to you.”

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is not going to change its advice on indoor hospitality and the challenge is for the Government and the sector to put the advice into operation.

Last week, NPHET said that indoor dining could only proceed when there is a "robust, non-reproducible and enforceable" vaccine pass system.

Mr Martin warned it would be "a huge challenge in terms of meeting that criteria" from NPHET.

Hospitality sector representatives and senior Government officials met this afternoon for exploratory talks to work out how the sector can reopen fully.

Meanwhile all legal requirements for wearing face masks and social distancing are likely to end in England on July 19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today.

Unveiling a five-point plan for the final step of easing curbs, Mr Johnson said: "We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions."

The UK government has said that data suggests cases will continue to rise as restrictions are eased, but the link to hospitalisations and deaths has been weakened by the vaccination programme.