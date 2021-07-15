Number of Covid cases recorded in Leitrim in 7 and 14 day period

Covid cases in Leitrim
Leitrim recorded 31 cases of Covid-19 cases in 14 days with 24 recorded within seven days.
The fortnightly figures are from June 30 to July 13 with the seven day number from July 7 - 13 according to the latest report from the HPSC COVID Care Tracker.
This relates to a 5 day moving average of 3.
Meanwhile figures have also been released for neighbouring counties as follows:
Donegal 403 cases within the seven days and 739 within the fortnightly period with a moving average of 52.
Sligo had 68 cases in the week with 148 over 19 days and a moving average of 9.
Roscommon has 58 cases with 117 during the two week period and a moving average of 8.
Cavan had 36 cases with in seven days with a total of 77 over the fortnight and a moving average of 6.
Meanwhile Longford had 13 cases over the week with 26 over the fortnight and a moving average of 2.
More News
"We have always been lucky to have such a sector in Leitrim, led of course by the long established ‘Leitrim Observer’ who do their duty without fear or favour"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.