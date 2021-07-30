Search our Archive

Are Covid cases high in your area? Breakdown of figures in Leitrim

Leitrim has recorded 83 cases over the past 7 days,

Leitrim Observer Reporter

New figures this morning are showing the rise of Covid-19 cases throughout County Leitrim. 

The county has recorded 83 cases over the past 7 days, this increase in incidence levels (259.0) has Leitrim within the top five counties or incidence rates. Donegal, Louth, Monaghan and Galway have higher incidence rates.

The county has also recorded 132 cases over the past fornight from July 15 - 28.

One of the worst-hit areas in the county at present, according to the figures, is Carrick-on-Shannon, the area recorded 68 cases in the 14 day period, giving it an incidence rate of 599. 

43 covid cases have been redorded in Manorhamilton over the past fortnight up to July 26. In the same time frame 42 cases were recorded in the Ballinamore Municipal Area.

Nationally almost one in every 35 people in Carndonagh, County Donegal had coronavirus over the last two weeks, according to the latest official figures.

HSE to open dose 1 walk-in Covid vaccination clinics in Leitrim and Sligo

