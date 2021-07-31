BREAKING: Daily Covid case numbers confirmed as national total hits another milestone figure

BREAKING: Daily Covid case numbers confirmed as national total exceeds landmark figure
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed that there are 1,427* newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today we have reached the milestone of 300,000 cases reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.
“However, today we have also seen how solidarity continues to be the hallmark of our response with young people across the country lining up to get vaccinated, both to protect themselves and to play their part in protecting the community.
“I strongly urge anyone eligible for a vaccine to come forward and avail of the opportunity as soon as possible.”
There have now been 300,976 confirmed cases in Ireland with 5.035 people having lost their lives.
Meanwhile, as of 8am today, 164 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU.
