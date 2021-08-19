Walk-in Vaccination Clinics in Sligo for over 16s this weekend

Anyone aged 16 and older who hasn’t yet received their first dose vaccine, can go to a walk-in vaccination clinic in Sligo this weekend and get their vaccine.

Also, people who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may also attend one of the walk-in clinics, once the interval between doses has been reached.

The times and vaccine details are as follows:

IT Sligo:

· Saturday 21 August: 12pm to 5pm. Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 for age 16 or older. Dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 01 August.

· Sunday 22 August: 9.15am to 12.30pm. Moderna dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 24 July. Dose 2 clinic only.

Paul Hooton, Saolta Executive Lead for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said, “We are once again running vaccination clinics this weekend throughout the West and North West to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

“For the first time we are holding walk-in clinics for people who require a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. These clinics are for those aged 16 and over only.

“If you are coming for your first dose vaccine, you don't have to register online beforehand but registering may speed up your time spent in the vaccination centre.”

For first dose vaccines, bring with you:

· PPS number. If you do not have a PPS number, you can still get vaccinated. You will need to bring proof of address.

· Eircode

· mobile phone number

· email address

· photo ID that has your date of birth – this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID.

Aged 16 or 17 and have no photo ID?

Bring your birth cert if you are aged 16 or 17 and have no photo ID.

If you also have proof of your Personal Public Service (PPS) number, such as a child benefit letter containing your PPS number, this will be helpful for staff at the vaccination centre. But you do not need it to get vaccinated.

Your proof of address can be a:

o household bill in your name

o bank or financial institution statement

o letter from a public service department or agency

o rental agreement

o letter from the owner of the property to confirm you live there - this can be your parent

o bill or letter from a hotel or Airbnb

Getting your second dose?

Bring photo ID with you. If your photo ID does not have your date of birth on it, you should also bring a copy of your birth cert or some other documentation that has your date of birth. Also, bring your vaccination record card.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge and will give you protection from COVID-19.