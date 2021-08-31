Covid update: Cabinet to end all restrictions by October 22

The Department of Health has been notified of 1,382 new cases of Covid-19. The number of people in intensive care units is 54, down seven on yesterday. There are 355 people being treated for the virus, down 27 on the previous day.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has agreed to a plan that would effectively bring the curtain down on restrictions on 22 October. This is contingent on Covid cases remaining manageable and 90% of adults being fully vaccinated.

Masks are still going to be required in the health and retail sectors and on public transport.

Earlier, the Health Service Executive said that 164,000 children aged 12-15 years have registered for a Covid-19 vaccine and 148,000 have received their first dose so far.

The figures cover the period up to yesterday.

Children in this age cohort are being offered an mRNA vaccine - either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

The HSE opened its walk-in vaccination centre to 12-15 year olds at the weekend.

Director of the National Vaccination Programme Damien McCallion said the HSE is keen for parents to access vaccination for children as schools reopen.

The latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that, on average, around 1,785 cases of Covid-19 a day were reported in the 14 days to last Sunday.

It means that the national incidence rate is 524 cases for every 100,000 people.

The highest incidence was seen in Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan and the lowest in Clare.

Of the 24,995 cases reported between 16 and 29 August, 11,141 were close contacts of a confirmed case.

There were 918 travel-related cases.

Also, 129 patients and 134 staff caught the virus in a healthcare setting.

In Northern Ireland today, there were six more deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,313 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

The Taoiseach is due to give a televised address outlining the latest reopening plans at 6pm this evening.