Covid update: 363 covid patients in hospital

Leitrim's Covid-19 update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 363 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 52 are in ICU.
In Northern Ireland, seven deaths and 1,812 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.
Speaking this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was extremely important that people remain vigilant, and that numbers are continuously monitored amid schools reopening.
The Taoiseach has also said figures so far indicate the reopening of the economy is having a beneficial impact on economic development.
The signals indicate Ireland is currently enjoying an economic bounce as key parts of society reopen, he added.
From Monday, organised indoor events and mass gatherings will return, with an attendance of 60% capacity allowed where everyone is vaccinated or can show Covid-19 immunity due to a recent infection.
