Search

04/09/2021

Covid update: 363 covid patients in hospital

Covid update:

Leitrim's Covid-19 update

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

As of 8am today, 363 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 52 are in ICU.

In Northern Ireland, seven deaths and 1,812 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Speaking this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was extremely important that people remain vigilant, and that numbers are continuously monitored amid schools reopening.

The Taoiseach has also said figures so far indicate the reopening of the economy is having a beneficial impact on economic development.

The signals indicate Ireland is currently enjoying an economic bounce as key parts of society reopen, he added.

From Monday, organised indoor events and mass gatherings will return, with an attendance of 60% capacity allowed where everyone is vaccinated or can show Covid-19 immunity due to a recent infection.

Killeshandra's Loop the Lakes postponed due to bereavement

Most Popular

Made in Leitrim - The Art of Coffee

Georgia S. Visnyei, dreamt about working with coffee since she was a child and began a coffee roastery, with a dedicated cafe called Cafe Lounge

Made in Leitrim - The Art of Coffee

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media