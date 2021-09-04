Killeshandra's Loop the Lakes postponed due to bereavement
The tenth 'Loop The Lakes' in Killeshandra, Co Cavan due to take place later this week, has been postponed due to a bereavement in the community.
Organisers said the plan is to host the event at a later date, September 18, at 12 noon.
The 7km charity walk or run starts from Killeshandra Leaguers' GFC pitch and raises funds for two chosen charities- SOSAD Cavan and Pieta House.
This year, organisers chose to waive the traditional registration fee, however asked all participants to support a draw for a series of prizes sponsored by local businesses.
The postponement follows the sad passing of popular community figure Katie O'Reilly.
Ms O'Reilly, from Derries Lower, Killeshandra, and formerly of Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, died, September 2, at Cavan General Hospital.
She is predeceased by husband Philip, son Pee and brother Patsy, and her death is mourned by her loving children Anna, Johnny, Katie, Minnie, Seamus, Bernie, Noel, Finny, Nuala and Majella; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Helen, Annette and Maura; brother Philip, brother-in-law Mal, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Ms O'Reilly funeral was held this morning at 12noon to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Due to the sad passing of Katie O'Reilly we have decided to postpone Loop of the lakes.— Loop The Lakes (@LoopTheLakes) September 2, 2021
The new date will be 18th September at 12 noon.
We the committee wish to send our sincere condolences to the O' Reilly Family at this sad time.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. pic.twitter.com/4kUiYcpNS0
