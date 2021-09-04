Search

04/09/2021

Killeshandra's Loop the Lakes postponed due to bereavement

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The tenth 'Loop The Lakes' in Killeshandra, Co Cavan due to take place later this week, has been postponed due to a bereavement in the community.

Organisers said the plan is to host the event at a later date, September 18, at 12 noon.

The 7km charity walk or run starts from Killeshandra Leaguers' GFC pitch and raises funds for two chosen charities- SOSAD Cavan and Pieta House.

This year, organisers chose to waive the traditional registration fee, however asked all participants to support a draw for a series of prizes sponsored by local businesses.

The postponement follows the sad passing of popular community figure Katie O'Reilly.

Ms O'Reilly, from Derries Lower, Killeshandra, and formerly of Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, died, September 2, at Cavan General Hospital.

She is predeceased by husband Philip, son Pee and brother Patsy, and her death is mourned by her loving children Anna, Johnny, Katie, Minnie, Seamus, Bernie, Noel, Finny, Nuala and Majella; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Helen, Annette and Maura; brother Philip, brother-in-law Mal, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Ms O'Reilly funeral was held this morning at 12noon to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

