Weekend covid update - latest figures revealed

Coronavirus Covid-19
The Department of Health has confirmed 1,180 new cases of Covid-19. There are 362 people in hospital, down one from yesterday, with 59 in ICU, up seven.
HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said that 89% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated and over 92% is partially vaccinated.
In a post on Twitter, Mr Reid said that over 6.9 million vaccines have been administered so far.
Over the past week there has been 800 positive cases in school settings and the HSE are investigating close contacts of those cases.
