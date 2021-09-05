Search

05/09/2021

Neven Maguire returns to TV with Spanish adventures

Neven returns to TV on September 8

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Blacklion's celebrity chef Neven Maguire, returns television next week on Wednesday September 8.

Neven will present his fourth series of ‘Neven’s Spanish Food Trails’. This year the popular series sees Neven exploring the Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Menorca.

Each of the seven programmes take place on a specific part of the islands, and this new series starts with Neven's visit to Palma Bay on board a motor yacht. The yacht, which once belonged to the Belgian royal family, presents fantastic views of Palma, the Cathedral, and the Tramuntana mountains in the distance.

“I love making the Spanish Food Trails series as there are so many new things to see, dishes to try out, and chefs, cooks and producers to meet. And of course I love the opportunity to share the places we visit with the viewers,” Neven said of the adventure.

“The variety, as always, is amazing – we visit city centre tapas bars, wine and brandy bodegas, a really cool bakery, and meet world class chefs and producers. We also visit a Mallorcan Black Pig farm, a 200-year-old gin distillery, and an almond grove,” he told.

This brand new series of Neven’s Spanish Food Trails takes Neven to many stunning locations, including the pretty village of Deia, the historic towns of Soller, Mahon and Cuitadella, and the Tramuntana mountains.

“I enjoy creating and adapting recipes on location, having been inspired by what I’ve seen,” Neven says.

Neven starts his trek in Palma, the capital of Mallorca. Here he joins motor yacht Falcao Uno for a trip around the Bay of Palma, and an introduction to Mallorcan food with chef Ronny Portulidis.

Food guide Deborah Pina shows Neven how to make 'coca' - a popular Mallorcan snack and street food favourite. Neven meets Spanish TV chef Santi Taura at his modern tapas bar ‘Cor’ in the centre of Palma.

Neven then cooks some tapas of his own in this first programme - Patatas Bravas with a Spicy Tomato Sauce, and Baked Mushrooms

Neven's Spanish Food Trails will be on RTE 1 on Wednesday September 8, 2021 starting at 8.30pm.

Made in Leitrim - The Art of Coffee

Georgia S. Visnyei, dreamt about working with coffee since she was a child and began a coffee roastery, with a dedicated cafe called Cafe Lounge

Made in Leitrim - The Art of Coffee

