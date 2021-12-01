Search

01 Dec 2021

HSE apologises after website glitch prevented people from booking PCR tests

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A glitch on the HSE’s online Covid-19 test appointments portal prevented people from booking PCR tests.

While there were appointments available to book online, when users attempt to confirm an appointment via the HSE website they were getting an error code preventing them from doing so.

Some customers were able to register for appointments but never received the text message code which is required to confirm attendance at the test appointment. Others received the code hours later, when the appointment page had timed out. 

Others were incorrectly told by the HSE website they had already registered for a six-digit code needed to confirm the appointment, while a separate error message for some users said their: “Temporary appointment UUID was invalid”.

The issue was fixed from 10.45am today, December 1.

A number of people who booked for Carrick-on-Shannon Test Centre yesterday and today did not receive confirmation text messages.

Local News

