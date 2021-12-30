Times for Carrick-on-Shannon and Sligo Walk-in Clinics for booster vaccine

The following walk-in clinics are taking place in the Carrick-on-Shannon and Sligo Vaccination Centres over the bank holiday weekend for anyone aged 30 and over who is eligible for a booster vaccine. There is no appointment needed:

Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centre, Primary Care Centre

· Thursday 30 December – until 7.30pm

· Sunday 02 January – 8.30am to 7.30pm

Sligo Racecourse Vaccination Centre

· Thursday 30 December – until 7.30pm

· Friday 31 December - 8.30am to 7.30pm

· Saturday 01 January - 8.30am to 7.30pm

· Sunday 02 January - 1pm to 7.30pm

· Monday 03 January – 5.30pm to 7.30pm

To be eligible for a booster vaccine, you must have reached the interval of at least 90 days since your second dose vaccine or single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine before coming to a walk-in clinic.

If you have had COVID-19, you can now get your booster dose vaccine 3 months after your positive test result.

Book an appointment

If you are eligible for a booster dose you can now go to hse.ie and select from a list of vaccination centres around the country and book your own booster appointment for a date and time that suits you.

To book an appointment for a booster vaccination go to hse.ie and search ‘book booster’ or click here:

https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booster-booking/

The online appointment booking system is being updated regularly to include additional dates.

Scheduled Appointments

The vaccination centre is also running scheduled appointment clinics and anyone who receives an invitation by text is asked to come to the appointment if possible or reply to the text message to reschedule.

There is a separate queue for people with scheduled and booked appointments and this queue is prioritised.