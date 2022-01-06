16 to 29 year olds can book a booster appointment at Sligo Vaccination Centre

Booster clinics
People aged 16 to 29 who had their first round of COVID-19 vaccination at least 90 days ago may now book an appointment to get a booster vaccine at the Sligo Vaccination Centre.
To book a free appointment for a booster vaccination go to www.hse.ie and search ‘book booster’ or click here:
https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booster-booking/
Sligo Vaccination Centre appointments are now available to book on:
· Friday 07 January between 1pm and 4pm
· Sunday 09 January between 8.30am and 12pm
The www.hse.ie booster booking page is updated regularly with additional dates.
If you have had COVID-19, you can get your booster dose vaccine 3 months after your positive test result.
People aged 30 or older can also book a booster appointment on hse.ie
