Search

13 Jan 2022

Small firms Association welcomes changes to close Covid-19 contact rules

Changes to close contact guidelines have been welcomed by business

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Small Firms Association (SFA) has welcomed the announcement by Government that close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19 will no longer need to self-isolate if they are fully vaccinated and are not showing any Covid-19 symptoms.   

Director of the SFA, Sven Spollen-Behrens said: “This news is most welcome news to for the small business community, many businesses have been crippled with staff shortages for the past number of weeks with many staff out of for due to previous close contact rules. We are glad the Government has listened to the calls from small business and revised these rules as many small businesses found themselves in a serious staffing crisis, this will now allow them to get back on track as best they can”. 

“The Small Firms Association in our recent Business Sentiment Survey for Winter 2021, found that 43% of respondents said that Covid regulations were the biggest challenge they faced in 2021, and that it affected their ability to trade effectively. The SFA will continue to engage on behalf of the small business community to support public health goals, and to support small businesses to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic,” Mr Spollen-Behrens concluded. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media