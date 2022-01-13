Small firms Association welcomes changes to close Covid-19 contact rules

The Small Firms Association (SFA) has welcomed the announcement by Government that close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19 will no longer need to self-isolate if they are fully vaccinated and are not showing any Covid-19 symptoms.

Director of the SFA, Sven Spollen-Behrens said: “This news is most welcome news to for the small business community, many businesses have been crippled with staff shortages for the past number of weeks with many staff out of for due to previous close contact rules. We are glad the Government has listened to the calls from small business and revised these rules as many small businesses found themselves in a serious staffing crisis, this will now allow them to get back on track as best they can”.

“The Small Firms Association in our recent Business Sentiment Survey for Winter 2021, found that 43% of respondents said that Covid regulations were the biggest challenge they faced in 2021, and that it affected their ability to trade effectively. The SFA will continue to engage on behalf of the small business community to support public health goals, and to support small businesses to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic,” Mr Spollen-Behrens concluded.