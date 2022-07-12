Appeal to Leitrim farmers to get second Covid booster as soon as possible

“I was taken aback to hear that only 46% of those who are eligible have availed of the vaccine, noted the farm family and social affairs chairperson.

IFA farm family and social affairs chairperson, Alice Doyle has appealed to people who are eligible for a second booster vaccine for Covid-19 to take it up immediately.

“I would like to re-iterate the advice that those over 65, and those with underlying conditions over the age of 12, should arrange to get their second booster.”

Ms Doyle said the demographic of the farming community would suggest there are farmers who have yet to have their second booster.

“The clear advice from the HSE is that the vaccine offers the best protection, particularly for people who have underlying conditions. I would ask people to make an appointment as soon as possible,” she stressed this week.

The IFA spokesperson said that the latest figures were showing that the numbers of people in hospital with the virus is rising in both the general wards and in intensive care units.

The HSE has also said more staff are testing positive in acute hospital settings which is putting increased pressure on hospital services.

The IFA farm family and social affairs chairperson said IFA would be extending the appeal to take the second vaccine through the network of the Association to get the message to as many people as possible.