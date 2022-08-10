Those aged 60 years and over for their next Covid-19 booster vaccine

From today (Wednesday, 10th August, 2022), the HSE is inviting people aged 60 years and over and pregnant women to make an appointment for their booster dose at www.hse.ie with appointments available from August 15th.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Office said: “This week we are putting the most recent vaccine advice into action and inviting new groups of people for their next booster. I encourage everyone aged 60 and over and pregnant women, to get their next booster dose. It will give you ongoing protection from serious illness, and increase your immunity against infection from COVID-19, which we know tends to reduce after a period of months following your last vaccine.”

Eileen Whelan, National Lead, COVID-19 Vaccine Programme, HSE said: “Over the next few weeks, boosters will be offered to people aged 50-64, and people with long-term health conditions. We are inviting people initially in blocks of 5 years, starting with people aged 60-64, to ensure people have a smooth experience booking their appointments online and getting their vaccine.”

When it is time for your next booster, you can:

· Book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics – this is an easy and convenient way to get your booster by selecting a time and date that suits you

· Check with participating GPs and pharmacies

· Visit hse.ie for more information

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book their next booster at an HSE vaccination centre or from participating GPs. The HSE and Children’s Health Ireland will shortly be inviting, through their parents, children aged 5-11 who are immunocompromised and now due to have their first booster, following completion of their primary Covid-19 vaccine course.

The HSE will be active over the next few weeks in our services, in the media and online, encouraging people to come forward for these and all other relevant Covid-19 vaccines.

Eileen Whelan continued: “We want people to be aware of the protection vaccines offer and to get their best protection from Covid-19. We are also continuing to plan for the autumn, when more groups of people have been recommended to have Covid-19 boosters as well as routine flu vaccines to provide best health protection for the winter ahead.”

The HSE also strongly urges people who have not yet received a primary COVID-19 vaccine dose to consider attending one of the walk-in clinics for dose one or dose two of the vaccine, or to register for an appointment here.

For more information on your next Covid-19 booster, visit www.hse.ie/covid19vaccine or call HSElive on 1800 700 700.