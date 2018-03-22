Leitrim area deaths - Thursday, March 22, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Martin Feeley, 21 Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Formerly of Cloonkerin, Frenchpark and London. Peacefully, in University Hospital Galway Tuesday, 20th March, 2018. Predeceased by his daughter Tracey. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, brother Francis (Manchester), brother Paddy, sisters Bridie (Boyle) and Angela Hewitt (Roscommon), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Thursday 22nd from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research Ireland c/o Higgins and Sons Boyle and Ballinameen.

Anne Keane (née Currid), Limerick / Arigna, Co. Roscommon

Anne Keane (née Currid), Sunville, North Circular Road, Limerick, formerly of Arigna, Co. Roscommon. Anne died suddenly at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Seán. Deeply regretted by her brother Patrick, sisters Mary (Leydon), Teresa (Mercier) and Kathleen (McDonald), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. Rest in Peace. Remains will arrive at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Thursday March 22nd for 12.30pm Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

James (Jimmy) Mimnagh, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Co. Longford

Peacefully in the loving care of his family at Mullingar General Hospital on Tuesday, 20th March, 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Josephine, sons Seamus, Declan and Noel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Family time thereafter. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in local cemetery.

Patrick (Patsy) Greenan, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh



Patrick (Patsy) Greenan, 6 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully, at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. All welcome to join the family at Ballycassidy Funeral Home today, Thursday, between 6pm and 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday morning, via Boa Island, to St. Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am requiem Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations to the Chest, Heard & Stroke Foundation c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member. Family home private, please. Funeral home private to the family on Friday morning.

Nuala Dolan (née Kerrigan), Calry, Co. Sligo



Nuala Dolan (nee Kerrigan) Deerpark, Calry, Co. Sligo, on March 20th 2018, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Josie. Sadly missed by his sons John and Paul, daughters Florence, Margaret and Vera, grandchildren, brothers Desmond and Colm Kerrigan, sisters Patsy (Ward), Molly (Kelly) and Marie (Regan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Nazareth House Chapel, Garden Hill, Sligo on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm, followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Calry arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

May they all Rest in Peace.