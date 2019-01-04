Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, January 4, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Martin Conway, Crummy, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim



Martin Conway, Crummy, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, 2nd January, 2019. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family. Beloved husband of Marie and loving father to Maeve and Una, sister Una Brady, sons-in-law Paul and Daniel, grandchildren Marc, Kealan, Ciara, Rose and Kellie, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Friday, 4th January from 12 o'clock until 4pm, removal to St Brigid’s Church, Drumcong to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 5th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Northwest Hospice, Sligo. One way system in operation, entering at Annadale House and exiting at Cornabrone, please follow directions.

Margaret Jones Connolly, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal



Margaret Jones Connolly, No 2, St. Colm's Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, on Thursday, 3rd January, 2019, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving nephew, nieces and all her relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Friday evening, January 4th from 6pm with Liturgy of Prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Saturday, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please and donations to the Coronary Care Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors. House private please.

Jim Maguire, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal



Jim Maguire, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal on Wednesday, 2nd January, 2019. Retired ESB Staff. Unexpectedly, at his residence. Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Friday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for 7pm, to repose overnight. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick’s Church on Saturday at 11am with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. House private please.

Thomas Beirne, The Plains, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully at University Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Peggie and sisters Una and Maureen. Sadly missed by his daughter Sharon, sons James and David, grandchildren, Grainne, Kieran, Heather, Ciara, Clodagh, Ella and Luke, great grandchild Roisin, daughters-in-law Marie and Mary, sister Josie (Scotland) nieces, nephew, relative and friends.

Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Friday evening from 4 -7pm arriving in Cootehall Church at 8pm. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund, Medical North, University Hospital Sligo. c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they all Rest In Peace.