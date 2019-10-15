Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Wisley, Towneymore, Mohill, Leitrim



Michael Wisley, Towneymore. Predeceased by his father John, mother Anne sisters Anne and Mae and his brother Johnny. Deeply regretted by his nephew Michael Mc Inerney and partner Josephine and all the extended Wisley family and friends. Funeral at 12 noon today, Tuesday, in St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh and burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh McGovern, Moheranea, Kinawley, Fermanagh

Moheranea, Kinawaley, Co. Fermanagh, died 13th October 2019. Funeral Mass today at 11am in St Naile's Church, Kinawley with interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Bernadette (Tadgh), Shelia (Adam), Michael, Hubert (Lisa), Oliver (Fiona), grandchildren, sisters Elizabeth, Ena, nephews, nieces and family circle. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Tilery Nursing Home Comforts Fund.

Dolores Cavanagh(née Reily), Malahide, Dublin / Tulsk, Roscommon



Cavanagh (née Riley), Dolores (Tulsk, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Malahide, Co. Dublin) - October 12, 2019, (peacefully) at Galway University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James; sadly missed by her loving sons Martin, Niall, Brian and Paul, daughter Lorraine, sister Evelyn, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, friends and carers. Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords, on Wednesday (16th Oct.) evening from 4 - 6 p.m. Removal on Thursday (17th Oct.) morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords, arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.