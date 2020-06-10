Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The following death has occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anne McPartland, Navan Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Anne McPartland (née O'Kelly), late of Villa Park Ave., Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Castlenock. Predeceased by her loving husband Charlie, Anne will be sadly missed by her family Maureen (Corcullen, Galway), Mairead, Paula and Cathal, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Eileen and Bernadette, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and her lifelong dear friend Anne O’Keeffe, neighbours, friends and relatives. In accordance with the current Government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral service for Anne will take place privately today, Wednesday, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. A memorial to celebrate Anne’s life will take place at a later date.