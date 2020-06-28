Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, June 28, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Danny Clancy, Lenabane Avenue, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Kinlough, Leitrim

Danny Clancy(retired shop owner) Lenabane Avenue, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town and formerly of Kinlough, Co Leitrim. June 26th, 2020; (Peacefully), in the devoted care of the staff at Sonas Care Centre, Cloverhill. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Vera, heartbroken daughter Catherine, son-in-law Kevin Mullarkey, adored granddaughters Aoife and Caoimhe, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Danny’s funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon on Monday morning at 11 o’c with burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery but will be private to family only. Danny’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast locally on the Roscommon Parish Radio on 105.9 FM and also on Ros FM 94.6 and www.rosfm.ie.

Myra Lavery (née Gaffney), Killenna, Leckaun, Leitrim

Myra Lavery (nee Gaffney), Killenna, Leckaun, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government guidelines, house and funeral are private to family. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Annie McGovern (née McHugh), Tullytrasna, Corlough, Cavan

Peacefully in the care of St. Mary's Hospital, Castleblaney. She will be sadly missed by her sons Peter, Francis, Hughie & Noel, her daughters Mary & Ann, her twin sister Bridget, sister-in-law Mary Kate (McHugh), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours & friends. Due to current guidelines, Annie's Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough on Monday 29th June at 1pm will be private to extended family.

Geraldine Cahill (née Earley), Kinlough, Leitrim / Tipperary

Geraldine Cahill died suddenly in Luton, England on May 29th, 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving family Richard, Michael and Siobhan, grandchildren Leon, Amelia and Sophia, sisters Elizabeth and Caroline, brothers John and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Luton and Ireland. In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings a family Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Monday June 29th at 11.30 followed by burial in The Good Shepperd Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace