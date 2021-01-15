The late Mary Moreton, Phoenix, USA and Leitrim

The death has taken place of Mary Moreton (nee Harvey) who passed away peacefully at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, USA on December 31, 2020 surrounded by family, just six weeks shy of her 102nd birthday.

Mary is preceded in death by husband, Patrick, and son, William, her parents and eight siblings.

She is survived by five children, ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great- grandchildren.

Mary and Patrick emigrated from Farnaught, Leitrim to Brooklyn, New York in 1966, and then moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1974.

During her 46 years in Phoenix, she owned multiple rental properties and worked as an in-home care provider for many years before retiring.

Family was important to Mary. Some of her greatest enjoyments were watching her family grow and achieve their dreams, going to casinos, traveling, crocheting, and playing cards.

The family thanks Hospice of the Valley for their kindness and fantastic care during Mary’s final days.

She will be dearly missed and forever our guardian angel.