Leitrim area deaths - Monday, March 22, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eileen Feeley - Boyle, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Eileen Feeley (nee Carr), Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Limerick and London, on Sunday, 21st March, 2021, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, after a long illness. Predeceased by her loving husband Martin and cherised daughter Tracey, her parents Eileen and Patrick, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Bridget,Nora, brothers Patrick and Michael. Sadly missed by her sister Winnie (Limerick) Ann and Teresa (England), brothers John and William (England), Kevin, Donal and Alan (Limerick),nephews and nieces, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends. Eileen's remains will leave her home Tuesday, 23rd of March, to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie

P.J. Gilbride - Bundoran, Co Donegal



P.J Gilbride, Gaelic Park, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and Ozanam House Residential Unit, Main St, Bundoran, 18th March 2021, suddenly at Ozanam House, Bundoran. Brother of the late Whitey and Hugo. Deeply regretted by his sister Celine and Family (England), McNamara Family (Bundoran), Gilbride Family (Belfast) and all his relatives, neighbours, friends, especially all the Management, Staff and Residents in Ozanam House Residential Unit. Removal from the funeral home on Monday morning, March 22nd at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. P.J 's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie

Michael Byrne - Mohill, Co Leitrim / Dublin

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne, Lord Leitrim Court, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Beverly Downs, Knocklyon and Clonmacnoise Road, Crumlin Dublin 12, Saturday 20th March 2021, after a short illness in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving sons David (Mohill) and Andrew (Swords), his beloved daughter Julie (Qatar), their mother Veronica and his adored grandson Dylan. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Tuesday 23rd March at 11.30am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/Mohill.

Rita Doyle - Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Rita Doyle (née Kavanagh), Carrick Road, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cornagher, Cloone, Friday 19th of March 2021 suddenly at her residence. Rita will be sadly missed by her devoted husband John Joe, her loving sons; Alan and David and Alan’s partner; Fafi. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her brothers; Pat Joe (Cloone), Frank (Mohill), Mick (Dunboyne), Sean (Phibsboro), Leo (Kilmore) sisters; Mary Carney (Kilmore) and Dympna McTague (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, John Joe’s sister; Mary Moran (Drumrahill), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rita’s Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday 22nd March 2021 at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Nuala Moten - Drumlish, Co Longford

The death has occurred of Nuala Moten (née Cummins), 18 Church View, Drumlish, Co Longford, formerly of 719 Courtown Rd, Kilcock, Kildare. Nuala passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 19/03/2021. She is predeceased by her parents Tommy and Ellen. Nuala will be forever remembered with love by her daughters, Hazel, Nina and Stephanie, brothers Johny and Patrick, sisters Christine, Mary and Teresa, brothers-in-law Liam, Larry and Jim, sister-in-law Barbara and Gean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and her many good friends both in Longford and Kildare. Removal on Monday 22nd to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish for funeral Mass at 10am. Funeral Mass can be viewed live through this link http://www.drumlishparish.ie/content.aspx?par=6&ContentId=45. Following her Mass, Nuala's funeral cortège will travel via Kilcock, Kildare, on route to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, arriving at 2pm.

May they all Rest in Peace