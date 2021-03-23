Leitrim area deaths - Monday, March 22, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Byrne, Lord Leitrim Court, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin



The death has occurred of Michael Byrne, Lord Leitrim Court, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Beverly Downs, Knocklyon and Clonmacnoise Road, Crumlin Dublin 12, Saturday 20th March 2021, after a short illness in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving sons David (Mohill) and Andrew (Swords), his beloved daughter Julie (Qatar), their mother Veronica and his adored grandson Dylan. Predeceased by his sister Margaret he will be deeply missed by his sisters Kay, Mary and Bridget. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Tuesday 23rd March at 11.30am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/Mohill. Due to current Covid 19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice Michael’s funeral will be restricted to 10 family members please.The family appreciate your sympathies and understanding at this difficult time .

Anthony (Tony) Gallagher, Sheean, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Unexpectedly, at Sligo University Hospital. Retired staff of Roadstone, Ballintra. Sadly, missed by his loving wife Maeve, his daughters Antoinette Murphy, Eileen McGrath, sons in Law Delcan Murphy, Padraic Mc Grath, grandchildren Dylan & Rachel Murphy, Amy & Megan McGrath, his sisters, Ann Boyle Kincasslagh, Breege Gilroy, Derrygonnelly and brother Gerry Gallagher, Ballintra. Reposing at his home with removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery Kinlough. Due to Covid restrictions House, Church and Burial are restricted to family only. Tony's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough-Glenade-Parish-Co-Leitrim facebook page. Condolences can be left privately on Condolences pages at www.mcgloinfunerals.com

Eileen Feeley, Boyle, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Eileen Feeley (nee Carr), Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Limerick and London, on Sunday, 21st March, 2021, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, after a long illness. Predeceased by her loving husband Martin and cherised daughter Tracey, her parents Eileen and Patrick, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Bridget,Nora, brothers Patrick and Michael. Sadly missed by her sister Winnie (Limerick) Ann and Teresa (England), brothers John and William (England), Kevin, Donal and Alan (Limerick),nephews and nieces, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends. Eileen's remains will leave her home Tuesday, 23rd of March, to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie

May they all Rest in Peace