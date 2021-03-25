Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, March 25, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Rosaleen Joyce - Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Joyce (née Cosgrove), Anville Court, St. Brigid's St., Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, March 24th. Predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend Paddy, her parents Tommy and Rose, sisters Kathleen and Lily, brothers Liam and Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her family Martina Hackett (Bornacoola), John (Laois), Rosaleen (Ballinamore), son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Aideen (nee Heaslip), grandchildren Sarah, Paul (Melbourne), Owen, Kieran, Michelle and Orla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former teaching colleagues, neighbours and very good friends.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Friday arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust), c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

John Wilson - Cootehall / Boyle, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of John Wilson, Elphin Street, Boyle and formerly Cootehall and Buriram, Thailand, on Wednesday, March 24th,+ 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bai and son Jamie (Thailand), sister Liz Ewings, brother-in-law Michael (Barcelona), neighbours and friends. A private cremation will follow. Donations, if desired, to “Abbey Haven Patient Comfort Fund”.

Kathleen Fitzmaurice - Kilmactranny, Co Sligo



The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzmaurice (née Kavanagh) (Ex. N.T.), Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle and formerly Kilmactranny, Co. Sligo. March 24th, 2021 (peacefully). Predeceased by her husband Pat and daughter Aingeal. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving sons Fearghal and Nessan, daughter Blaithín, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, former neighbours and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood, on Saturday, March 27th, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.



May they all Rest in Peace