Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick McManus, Cross, Ballyconnell, Cavan

May 1st 2021, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, son Conor, brothers Edward, Tony, Leo, sister Mary & niece Kay. Deeply regretted by his loving son John, daughters Lorraine, Sinéad & Eimear, sister Dympna, nephew Edward, relatives, neighbours & friends. Removal today, Monday, arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart for funeral mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cavan Palliative Care c/o Brian Fee undertaker.

Timmie Shanley, Eslin, Mohill, Leitrim



Tim (Timmie) Shanley, Drumoula, Eslin Bridge, Co Leitrim, May 2nd, 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of nurses and staff of Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Brigid, and sisters, Mary McEldowney and Anne McGovern. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen Reynolds, nieces Geraldine and Mary, nephews James, William, Michael, Brian and Ciaran, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, his beloved Eslin GAA Club and his many friends. Timmie’s funeral cortege will leave the home of his niece Mary O’Connor, Corderry, Keshcarrigan on Tuesday travelling via his residence and Eslin GAA club to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, the funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and friends. Those wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines. Timmie’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill House Strictly Private Please

May they all Rest in Peace